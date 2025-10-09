CarWale
    Tata Harrier Test Mule Spotted: Petrol Version?

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Harrier Test Mule Spotted: Petrol Version?

    • Spied undergoing test runs in Mumbai

    • Petrol version likely in the works

    A camouflaged Tata Harrier was recently spotted undergoing test runs in Mumbai. Currently, the popular SUV is available with a diesel engine and an all-electric avatar, the Harrier EV, which was launched earlier this year.

    Although heavily camouflaged, the test mule appears identical to the current Harrier. The alloy wheels and the visible battery pack, however, hint that this could be a Harrier EV prototype.

    Tata Harrier EV Left Front Three Quarter

    The Harrier EV is offered in RWD and AWD configurations, and is priced between Rs. 21.49-30.23 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with two battery pack options — 65kWh and 75kWh — delivering a claimed range of 538km and 627km, respectively.

    Given that the Harrier EV is a recent launch, the chances of the same being a facelift or a model year update are slim. It is more likely that Tata Motors is conducting internal testing to identify and address real-world issues post launch, a practice often followed by manufacturers before rolling out software or hardware updates at dealerships or service centres.

    Tata Harrier EV Image
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs. 21.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Harrier EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 22.66 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 23.26 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 22.97 Lakh
    PuneRs. 22.93 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 22.93 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 23.13 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 22.95 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 22.93 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 22.91 Lakh

