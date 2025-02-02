Tata Harrier prices hiked

Applicable to the complete range

Upward revision of up to Rs. 36,000

Multiple automobile brands have hiked the prices of their models, with effect from January 2025. Of them, Tata Motors is one of the brands, and in this article, we take a look at the price revision of its mid-size SUV, the Harrier.

The entry-level variant in the Tata Harrier range, called Smart MT, has witnessed an upward revision of Rs. 1,000. Similarly, the Pure Plus (S) Dark Edition AT has become dearer by Rs. 21,000. Meanwhile, all other variants are now expensive by Rs. 36,000 each.

Tata’s Creta rival is now priced from Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 26.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The electric version was recently showcased and is expected to be launched in the coming months. It will be followed by the EV and ICE versions of the all-new Sierra. Simultaneously, the company is also working on a Dark Edition for the Curvv range, details of which are available on our website.