Tata Harrier EV Starts Reaching Dealer Stockyard

Prices start at Rs. 21.49 lakh

Only top-spec QWD version available for test drives

Tata Motors has started dispatching the Harrier EV to dealer stockyards across the country. The prices for the electric SUV were announced recently, and the electric Harrier is now undergoing final pre-delivery preparations at dealerships.

The Tata Harrier can be had at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 21.49 lakh. That said, our sources have indicated that the test drive units of the Harrier EV will be available from 15 July, with customer deliveries set to commence shortly after. At present, only the top-spec QWD (Quad Motor All-Wheel Drive) variants are reaching stockyards.

Dealerships are reportedly conducting extensive inspections of the vehicles before they hit the showroom floor. Special attention is being paid to new-age features such as Auto Park and Summon Mode, both of which debut on the Harrier EV. These systems are being tested for responsiveness and calibration under varied conditions before being demonstrated to potential buyers.

Recently, the automaker announced that the Harrier EV reached a significant booking milestone. The SUV received over 10,000 orders within just 24 hours of the start of bookings.