    Tata Harrier EV Spied Testing Ahead of Launch

    Desirazu Venkat

    Tata Harrier EV Spied Testing Ahead of Launch
    • Expected to arrive in the next few months
    • Could offer a range of 500km

    The Tata Harrier EV has been spied testing sans camouflage, ahead of its imminent official launch. This is Tata’s new flagship EV, showcased in full production guise at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

    The pictures reveal the same silhoutte and design elements of the Harrier, but with obvious changes like the grille-less face, design of the wheels, and the badging. It is expected to offer a range of around 500km and will debut AWD tech for Tata’s new generation of vehicles. We also know that the Harrier EV will be offered in white and silver stealth colour schemes.

    Tata is investing heavily in new technology for its EV range, and one the new stand out features is a ‘Summon me’ mode that would allow the car to ‘drive’ itself without driver intervention.

    We expect a pricing of up to Rs. 28 lakh, pitting it against the higher variants of the Kia Carens EV, Maruti e Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, MG ZS EV, and the Hyundai Creta EV. If the Harrier EV is succesful, then we expect Tata to follow suit with a Safari EV.

    Tata Harrier EV Image
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
