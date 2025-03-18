Tata Harrier EV Patented in India: Launch Expected Soon

Production-ready car was recently showcased

Will come with AWD and 500km range

The Tata Harrier EV continues to remain in headlines, as we wait for the company to announce the prices of the model. Showcased in its production avatar earlier this month, the company has now registered the design patent for the model.

As seen in the image here, the new Harrier EV will get a new blanked-off grille, revised air dam, and a tweaked skid plate. Notably, the patent design has a few distinguishing features from the car showcased in the recent past, some of which include a different design for the alloy wheels, chunky cladding for the doors, and what seem to be roof-mounted lights. It remains to be seen if these additional elements make it to the standard car or are offered as accessories.

The Harrier EV will carry over the feature set from its ICE sibling, key highlights of which include an ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, 360-dgree camera, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, touch controls for AC functions, and dual digital screens on the dashboard. It will also boast an additional kit in the form of a Summon mode and AWD (QWD in Tata speak), along with a claimed range of 500km on a single charge.