Tata Harrier EV Now Costs Rs. 11,000 More

Prices hiked across the entire variant lineup

Ex-showroom prices now start at Rs. 21.79 lakh

Tata Motors recently revealed its plan to hike prices across its entire range. This comes as several manufacturers have updated the prices of their respective portfolios by varying amounts. Among the models to receive a price revision is the brand’s electric flagship SUV, the Harrier EV.

With the latest revision, the Harrier EV has become more expensive by up to Rs. 11,000. The electric SUV now starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 21.79 lakh. However, the price hike is not uniform across all variants, with the increase ranging between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 11,000. The top-spec variant now costs Rs. 30.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, Tata Motors recently announced the extension of its BaaS pricing programme across its entire EV range. Under this programme, the Harrier EV’s upfront cost is reduced by Rs. 7.30 lakh, bringing the starting price down to Rs. 14.49 lakh. This is accompanied by a battery rental fee of Rs. 5.90 per km.