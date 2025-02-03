CarWale
    Tata Harrier EV mid variant spied testing

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Harrier EV mid variant spied testing
    • Expected to be launched in the coming months
    • Will get AWD in select variants

    Tata Motors showcased the production-spec version of the Harrier EV last month at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Ahead of its launch which is likely to take place in the coming months, a new test mule of the electric SUV has been spotted.

    As seen in the spy images, the Tata Harrier EV gets a fresh set of alloy wheels finished in a shade of black. As most top-end variants feature a diamond-cut finish for the wheels, the unit in question is expected to be a mid-spec offering.

    On the outside, the new Harrier EV will get a blanked-off grille, tweaked air dam, wraparound LED taillights, 18-inch wheels, and reworked front and rear bumpers. Inside, visible elements include a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo and an auto-dimming IRVM. Other notable features will include a panoramic sunroof, ADAS suite, and two digital screens on the dashboard.

    Propelling the 2025 Tata Harrier EV will be a battery pack with two electric motors, one on each axle, thus offering AWD. While the technical specifications are scarce at the moment, a range of 500km on a single charge is confirmed.

    Tata Harrier EV Image
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
