    Tata Harrier EV India Launch On 3 June

    Desirazu Venkat

    Tata Harrier EV India Launch On 3 June
    • Largest EV in its range
    • Will debut 4WD for new-generation Tata cars

    The Tata Harrier EV will officially be launched in India on 3 June. This will be Tata’s most expensive and largest EV from its current lineup. We have already seen the car in multiple iterations, the latest being the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, where the Indian automaker showcased the production-ready version of the SUV.

    As expected, the Harrier EV picks up most of its design cues from its ICE sibling, the likes of which include the exterior and interior design of the vehicle. We also expect it to have much of the same feature list, but will consist of the usual EV extras like V2L, V2X and what Tata calls a ‘summon’ feature. This is essentially a self-park feature and is likely to be offered only on the top-spec model. Tata has not revealed anything about hardware apart from a hinted range of 500kms, and more importantly will be the first Tata in this new generation of vehicles to get 4WD. This is being achieved by a dual motor package.

    We expect Tata to price the Harrier EV in the range of Rs. 24 lakh to Rs. 28 lakh, putting it on the upper level of cars like the Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, Kia Carens EV and the upcoming Maruti e-Vitara. We could also look at the BYD eMAX7.

