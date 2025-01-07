Tata Harrier EV at the Expo: What to expect

Based on the ICE Harrier

Expected driving range 500km

Tata Motors will exhibit the Harrier EV in India at the upcoming Mobility Show in Delhi. Upon its launch, the Harrier EV will take on the Maruti e Vitara, Mahindra's electric XUV, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV. Here's what we can expect from the electric vehicle based on the existing Harrier SUV.

Exterior

Tata Harrier EV is expected to retain the silhouette of its ICE sibling. However, it will also incorporate design cues from the Curvv concept. The key updates will include a new grille, distinctive LED lighting including front and rear LED bar lamps, and other subtle styling tweaks.

Interior

Along with incorporating new elements from the current ICE Harrier, the cabin layout too is expected to be carried over. However, we expect a new UI for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. Otherwise, the Harrier EV will continue to offer generous space and a comprehensive suite of modern amenities. The latter includes a panoramic sunroof, connectivity, and an ADAS safety suite.

Powertrain

The carmaker has not divulged all details regarding its powertrain yet. However, Tata motors had confirmed earlier that the Harrier EV is based on the Gen2 architecture. Moreover, it will get an AWD configuration; hence, we expect a two-motor setup with one motor on each axle. It is expected to offer a driving range of 500km on a single charge. More details regarding its battery pack, power output, and other information will be revealed at the event.