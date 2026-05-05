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    Tata Harrier and Safari Red Dark Diesel Variants Launched in India

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    Desirazu Venkat

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    Tata Harrier and Safari Red Dark Diesel Variants Launched in India
    • Introduced with Harrier and Safari petrol
    • Fully-loaded top-spec models

    Tata has expanded the variant lineup of the Harrier and Safari diesel range by adding a fully-loaded Ultra Red Dark trim. This trim was introduced for both SUVs when the petrol variants were launched in January, adding a new top-end to the diesel lineup.

    Design Highlights and Features

    Highlights of the Red Dark trim include a black paint scheme with red lettering, red inserts in the headlamps, grille and red brake callipers. Inside, you get a two-tone cabin of black over red and leatherette seats.

    Interior Front Row Seats

    The fully loaded Harrier gets features front ventilated seats, dual digital screens, automatic climate control, level 2 ADAS, Dolby Atmos, dual dash cam, sliding armrest and 65W USB-C fast charging ports. In addition to these features, the Safari gets a comprehensive rear seat package with ventilation for the second row occupants.

    Diesel Power and Pricing

    The engine in question is Tata’s 2.0-litre turbo diesel producing 168bhp and 350Nm. For this Ultra Red Dark variant, the only transmission is a six-speed AT, but lower variants of both vehicles also get the option of a six-speed MT.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Tata has only revealed the base price of the diesel Ultra variant, and they stand at Rs. 23.84 lakh for the Harrier and Rs. 24.49 lakh for the Safari. In the petrol range, the difference between the Ultra and Ultra Red Dark range is Rs. 68,000, while for the Safari it stands at Rs. 50,000. We expect a similar jump for the diesel range and will update here when Tata releases the complete price list.

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