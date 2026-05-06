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    Tata Harrier, Safari Diesel Ultra & Ultra Red Dark Edition Variant-wise Prices Out

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Tata Harrier, Safari Diesel Ultra & Ultra Red Dark Edition Variant-wise Prices Out

    Tata Harrier And Safari Diesel Ultra and Red Dark Edition Variant-wise Prices Revealed

    • Based on the top-spec Fearless and Accomplished versions
    • Launched in petrol trims earlier this year

    Earlier this week, Tata Motors announced the launch of the Harrier and Safari Ultra and Red Dark Editions in the diesel form, with prices starting at Rs. 23.85 lakh (ex-showroom). These offerings were initially available only with the new petrol powertrains, launched at the start of the current calendar year.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    As per the official details, the Harrier Diesel is now available in the Fearless Ultra and Fearless Ultra Red Dark variants. Similarly, the Safari is now offered with Accomplished Ultra and Accomplished Ultra Red Dark variants, across six- and seven-seat layouts. All the aforementioned variants are available across six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, with a power output of 168bhp and 350Nm. We have detailed the updated features that these new variants offer, and you can read about them on our website.

    Interior Dashboard

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the diesel-powered Tata Safari and Harrier Ultra and Ultra Red Dark variants (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Model

    Variant

    Price

    Harrier

    Fearless Ultra MT

    Rs. 23.85 lakh

    Fearless Ultra AT

    Rs. 25.30 lakh

    Fearless Ultra Red Dark MT

    Rs. 24.40 lakh

    Fearless Ultra Red Dark AT

    Rs. 25.85 lakh

    Safari

    Accomplished Ultra MT 7S

    Rs. 24.50 lakh

    Accomplished Ultra AT 7S

    Rs. 25.95 lakh

    Accomplished Ultra MT 6S

    Rs. 24.60 lakh

    Accomplished Ultra AT 6S

    Rs. 26.05 lakh

    Accomplished Ultra Red Dark MT 7S

    Rs. 24.85 lakh

    Accomplished Ultra Red Dark AT 7S

    Rs. 26.30 lakh

    Accomplished Ultra Red Dark MT 6S

    Rs. 24.95 lakh

    Accomplished Ultra Red Dark AT 6S

    Rs. 26.40 lakh

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