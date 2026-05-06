Tata Harrier, Safari Diesel Ultra & Ultra Red Dark Edition Variant-wise Prices Out

Tata Harrier And Safari Diesel Ultra and Red Dark Edition Variant-wise Prices Revealed

Based on the top-spec Fearless and Accomplished versions

Launched in petrol trims earlier this year

Earlier this week, Tata Motors announced the launch of the Harrier and Safari Ultra and Red Dark Editions in the diesel form, with prices starting at Rs. 23.85 lakh (ex-showroom). These offerings were initially available only with the new petrol powertrains, launched at the start of the current calendar year.

As per the official details, the Harrier Diesel is now available in the Fearless Ultra and Fearless Ultra Red Dark variants. Similarly, the Safari is now offered with Accomplished Ultra and Accomplished Ultra Red Dark variants, across six- and seven-seat layouts. All the aforementioned variants are available across six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, with a power output of 168bhp and 350Nm. We have detailed the updated features that these new variants offer, and you can read about them on our website.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the diesel-powered Tata Safari and Harrier Ultra and Ultra Red Dark variants (all prices, ex-showroom):