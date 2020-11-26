Tata Harrier Camo edition accessory list revealed

- Tata Harrier Camo edition is offered with Stealth and Stealth Plus accessory packs

- The model is powered by the same 170bhp 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine

Tata Motors has launched a range of accessories for the Harrier Camo Edition. The model, which was launched in the country earlier this month, is offered with two accessory packs including Stealth and Stealth Plus.

The Stealth package of the Tata Harrier Camo edition gets body graphics for the bonnet, roof, and doors, roof rails, front parking sensors, bonnet mascot, Omegarc scuff plates, printed carpets, and the sunshades.

The Stealth Plus pack of the Tata Harrier Camo edition gets all the features of the standard Stealth pack as well as a back seat organiser, side steps, 3D trunk mats, and anti-skid dash mats.

The Tata Harrier Camo edition is offered in six variants and receives changes to the exterior and interior when compared to the regular version of the Harrier. The model continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. The prices of the model start at Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can have a look at its images in the detailed photo gallery here.