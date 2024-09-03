Tata Curvv variant-wise prices revealed ft. Tata Nexon

Tata Motors has somewhat played their cards right with the prices of the Curvv coupe SUV. The automaker surprised us when the Curvv EV was launched at a very aggressive price of Rs. 17.49 lakh (starting ex-showroom). Now, with the ICE Curvv, the homegrown carmaker has set the tone right with a competitive starting price of Rs. 10 lakh.
The Tata Curvv is being offered in eight variants, namely, Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ A. The engine options of the Curvv SUV include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre TGDi Hyperion (new), and a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine. As for the gearbox options, all the engines come mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
Listed below are the variant-wise prices ex-showroom prices of the new Tata Curvv:
|Variants
|1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|1.2-litre TGDi Hyperion
|1.5-litre Kryojet
|Smart
|Rs. 10 lakh
|-
|Rs. 11.5 lakh
|Pure+
|Rs. 11 lakh
|-
|Rs. 12.5 lakh
|Creative
|Rs. 12.2 lakh
|-
|Rs. 13.7 lakh
|Creative S
|Rs. 12.7 lakh
|Rs. 14 lakh
|Rs. 14.2 lakh
|Creative+ S
|Rs. 13.7 lakh
|Rs. 15 lakh
|Rs. 15.2 lakh
|Accomplished S
|Rs. 14.7 lakh
|Rs. 16 lakh
|Rs. 16.2 lakh
|Accomplished+ A
|-
|Rs. 17.5 lakh
|Rs. 17.7 lakh
If we do a little price assessment, the brand’s most popular model, the Nexon, is currently on sale at a starting price of Rs. 8 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh for the petrol and the diesel versions, respectively. Compared to the new Curvv, the Nexon costs Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 1.5 lakh less for the entry-level variants in petrol and diesel guises, respectively.
So, what does the Tata Curvv have to offer more over the Nexon with a Rs. 2 lakh price jump?
Firstly, the Curvv is a mid-size SUV rival and is bigger in all dimensions when compared to the Tata Nexon. Also, the bootspace of the Curvv is significantly larger than the latter.
|Dimensions
|Tata Curvv
|Tata Nexon
|Length
|4,308mm
|3,995mm
|Height
|1,630mm
|1,620mm
|Width
|1,810mm
|1,804mm
|Wheelbase
|2,560mm
|2,498mm
|Boot space
|500 litres
|382 litres
|Tata Curvv
|Tata Nexon
|Smart Petrol
|Rs. 10 lakh
|Smart (O) Petrol
|Rs. 8 lakh
|Smart Diesel
|Rs. 11.49 lakh
|Smart Plus Diesel
|Rs. 10 lakh
Now, let’s compare the feature differences of the base variants of the Tata Curvv and Nexon.
|Features
|Tata Nexon Smart (O) Petrol
|Tata Curvv Smart Petrol
|Airbags
|6
|6
|LED headlamps and DRLs
|Yes
|Yes
|Infotainment system
|No
|No
|Digital instrument
|No
|4-inch
|Two-spoke steering wheel
|Yes
|Yes
|Power windows
|Front
|All
|Hill hold control
|Yes
|Yes
|ISOFIX
|Yes
|Yes
|Reverse parking sensors
|Yes
|Yes
|ESP
|Yes
|Yes
|Central lock
|Yes
|Yes