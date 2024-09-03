Tata Curvv variant-wise prices revealed ft. Tata Nexon

Tata Motors has somewhat played their cards right with the prices of the Curvv coupe SUV. The automaker surprised us when the Curvv EV was launched at a very aggressive price of Rs. 17.49 lakh (starting ex-showroom). Now, with the ICE Curvv, the homegrown carmaker has set the tone right with a competitive starting price of Rs. 10 lakh.

The Tata Curvv is being offered in eight variants, namely, Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ A. The engine options of the Curvv SUV include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre TGDi Hyperion (new), and a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine. As for the gearbox options, all the engines come mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Listed below are the variant-wise prices ex-showroom prices of the new Tata Curvv:

Variants 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi Hyperion 1.5-litre Kryojet Smart Rs. 10 lakh - Rs. 11.5 lakh Pure+ Rs. 11 lakh - Rs. 12.5 lakh Creative Rs. 12.2 lakh - Rs. 13.7 lakh Creative S Rs. 12.7 lakh Rs. 14 lakh Rs. 14.2 lakh Creative+ S Rs. 13.7 lakh Rs. 15 lakh Rs. 15.2 lakh Accomplished S Rs. 14.7 lakh Rs. 16 lakh Rs. 16.2 lakh Accomplished+ A - Rs. 17.5 lakh Rs. 17.7 lakh

If we do a little price assessment, the brand’s most popular model, the Nexon, is currently on sale at a starting price of Rs. 8 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh for the petrol and the diesel versions, respectively. Compared to the new Curvv, the Nexon costs Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 1.5 lakh less for the entry-level variants in petrol and diesel guises, respectively.

So, what does the Tata Curvv have to offer more over the Nexon with a Rs. 2 lakh price jump?

Firstly, the Curvv is a mid-size SUV rival and is bigger in all dimensions when compared to the Tata Nexon. Also, the bootspace of the Curvv is significantly larger than the latter.

Dimensions Tata Curvv Tata Nexon Length 4,308mm 3,995mm Height 1,630mm 1,620mm Width 1,810mm 1,804mm Wheelbase 2,560mm 2,498mm Boot space 500 litres 382 litres

Tata Curvv Tata Nexon Smart Petrol Rs. 10 lakh Smart (O) Petrol Rs. 8 lakh Smart Diesel Rs. 11.49 lakh Smart Plus Diesel Rs. 10 lakh

Now, let’s compare the feature differences of the base variants of the Tata Curvv and Nexon.