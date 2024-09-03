CarWale
    Tata Curvv variant-wise prices revealed ft. Tata Nexon

    Tata Motors has somewhat played their cards right with the prices of the Curvv coupe SUV. The automaker surprised us when the Curvv EV was launched at a very aggressive price of Rs. 17.49 lakh (starting ex-showroom). Now, with the ICE Curvv, the homegrown carmaker has set the tone right with a competitive starting price of Rs. 10 lakh.

    The Tata Curvv is being offered in eight variants, namely, Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ A. The engine options of the Curvv SUV include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre TGDi Hyperion (new), and a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine. As for the gearbox options, all the engines come mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Listed below are the variant-wise prices ex-showroom prices of the new Tata Curvv:

    Variants1.2-litre turbo-petrol1.2-litre TGDi Hyperion1.5-litre Kryojet
    SmartRs. 10 lakh-Rs. 11.5 lakh
    Pure+Rs. 11 lakh-Rs. 12.5 lakh
    CreativeRs. 12.2 lakh-Rs. 13.7 lakh
    Creative SRs. 12.7 lakhRs. 14 lakhRs. 14.2 lakh
    Creative+ SRs. 13.7 lakhRs. 15 lakhRs. 15.2 lakh
    Accomplished SRs. 14.7 lakhRs. 16 lakhRs. 16.2 lakh
    Accomplished+ A-Rs. 17.5 lakhRs. 17.7 lakh

    If we do a little price assessment, the brand’s most popular model, the Nexon, is currently on sale at a starting price of Rs. 8 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh for the petrol and the diesel versions, respectively. Compared to the new Curvv, the Nexon costs Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 1.5 lakh less for the entry-level variants in petrol and diesel guises, respectively.

    So, what does the Tata Curvv have to offer more over the Nexon with a Rs. 2 lakh price jump?

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Firstly, the Curvv is a mid-size SUV rival and is bigger in all dimensions when compared to the Tata Nexon. Also, the bootspace of the Curvv is significantly larger than the latter.

    DimensionsTata CurvvTata Nexon
    Length4,308mm3,995mm
    Height1,630mm1,620mm
    Width1,810mm1,804mm
    Wheelbase2,560mm2,498mm
    Boot space500 litres382 litres
    Tata CurvvTata Nexon
    Smart PetrolRs. 10 lakhSmart (O) PetrolRs. 8 lakh
    Smart DieselRs. 11.49 lakhSmart Plus DieselRs. 10 lakh

    Now, let’s compare the feature differences of the base variants of the Tata Curvv and Nexon.

    FeaturesTata Nexon Smart (O) PetrolTata Curvv Smart Petrol
    Airbags66
    LED headlamps and DRLsYesYes
    Infotainment systemNoNo
    Digital instrument No4-inch
    Two-spoke steering wheelYesYes
    Power windowsFrontAll
    Hill hold controlYesYes
    ISOFIXYesYes
    Reverse parking sensorsYesYes
    ESPYesYes
    Central lockYesYes
    Tata Curvv Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 11.72 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.01 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 11.34 Lakh
    PuneRs. 11.72 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 11.90 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.01 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.91 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.60 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.00 Lakh

