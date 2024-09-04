Tata Curvv variant-wise interior theme detailed

Offered broadly in four versions

Prices start at Rs. 9.99 lakh

With the launch of the Tata Curvv, the Indian automaker has asserted its presence in the fierce mid-size SUV space where the Creta has been a leader for many years now. This new coupe SUV from Tata is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh and is broadly available in four versions – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished.

Except for the design and feature differences, Tata Motors has an interesting way of differentiating between the variants and that is by giving each version or persona, a theme. This started with the launch of the new Nexon. And now, even the Curvv gets multiple interior theme options depending on the variant.

Tata Curvv Smart:

The entry-level variant of the coupe SUV is called Smart. This variant comes with basic features and a combination of black and white with grey fabric seat upholstery. One thing to note here, apart from the lack of features, the Curvv Smart variant gets a two-spoke steering wheel unlike all the versions, which get a four-spoke steering.

Tata Curvv Pure:

The Pure variant of the Curvv SUV gets a similar black and white theme with fabric seats. However, the steering wheel also gets a dual-tone white finish, unlike the Smart variant.

Tata Curvv Creative:

The Creative variant of the Curvv is equipped with many features like a large infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, push start/stop button, touch-based HVAC panel, ambient lighting, and more. As for the theme, this version comes with black and blue colours with hints of silver in various places. Moreover, the upholstery is also finished in a blue theme.

Tata Curvv Accomplished:

Being the top-of-the-line variant, the Accomplished is loaded with all the bells and whistles when it comes to features. A panoramic sunroof, ADAS, 360-degree camera, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, premium music system, and a powered tailgate are a few to name. However, the biggest attraction point on the inside of the Accomplished variant is the black and burgundy theme.