CarWale
    AD

    Tata Curvv variant-wise interior theme detailed

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    22,295 Views
    Tata Curvv variant-wise interior theme detailed
    • Offered broadly in four versions
    • Prices start at Rs. 9.99 lakh

    With the launch of the Tata Curvv, the Indian automaker has asserted its presence in the fierce mid-size SUV space where the Creta has been a leader for many years now. This new coupe SUV from Tata is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh and is broadly available in four versions – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished.

    Except for the design and feature differences, Tata Motors has an interesting way of differentiating between the variants and that is by giving each version or persona, a theme. This started with the launch of the new Nexon. And now, even the Curvv gets multiple interior theme options depending on the variant.

    Tata Curvv Smart:

    Tata Curvv Dashboard

    The entry-level variant of the coupe SUV is called Smart. This variant comes with basic features and a combination of black and white with grey fabric seat upholstery. One thing to note here, apart from the lack of features, the Curvv Smart variant gets a two-spoke steering wheel unlike all the versions, which get a four-spoke steering.

    Tata Curvv Pure:

    Tata Curvv Dashboard

    The Pure variant of the Curvv SUV gets a similar black and white theme with fabric seats. However, the steering wheel also gets a dual-tone white finish, unlike the Smart variant.

    Tata Curvv Creative:

    Tata Curvv Dashboard

    The Creative variant of the Curvv is equipped with many features like a large infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, push start/stop button, touch-based HVAC panel, ambient lighting, and more. As for the theme, this version comes with black and blue colours with hints of silver in various places. Moreover, the upholstery is also finished in a blue theme.

    Tata Curvv Accomplished:

    Tata Curvv Dashboard

    Being the top-of-the-line variant, the Accomplished is loaded with all the bells and whistles when it comes to features. A panoramic sunroof, ADAS, 360-degree camera, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, premium music system, and a powered tailgate are a few to name. However, the biggest attraction point on the inside of the Accomplished variant is the black and burgundy theme.

    Tata Curvv Image
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Creta Knight launched in India at Rs. 14.50 lakh
     Next 
    New Kia Carnival unofficial bookings open

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Curvv Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th SEP
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th SEP
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th SEP
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd SEP
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st AUG
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th AUG
    Audi Q8
    Audi Q8
    Rs. 1.17 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Sep 2024
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Rs. 1.75 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    16th Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New EV9
    Kia New EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Carnival
    Kia New Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Magnite facelift
    Nissan Magnite facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

    Rs. 80.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)
    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd SEP
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Curvv Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 11.72 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.01 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 11.34 Lakh
    PuneRs. 11.72 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 11.90 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.01 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.91 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.60 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.00 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Curvv variant-wise interior theme detailed