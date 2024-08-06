CarWale
    Tata Curvv to be launched in India tomorrow

    Tata Curvv to be launched in India tomorrow
    • To be available in ICE and EV versions
    • Variant-wise pricing will be announced

    Tata Motors will launch the Curvv coupe SUV in the Indian market tomorrow. The carmaker will announce the variant-wise pricing of the new car that will be available with conventional ICE and electric powertrains.

    The Tata Curvv will be positioned above the Nexon and boasts an exciting coupe-like body style. It gets an LED light bar, stacked LED headlamps, and rides on a new set of alloy wheels. Other exterior highlights include flush-fitting door handles and a continuous LED light bar at the rear.

    Inside its cabin, the new coupe will feature a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a digital instrument cluster, and a large central touchscreen. Other features will be carried over from the Nexon. Moreover, the coupe SUV is likely to be equipped with ADAS among other safety systems.

    Powertrain options

    The ICE Curvv will get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options, with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. On the other hand, the electric version will be based on the brand's Activ.ev architecture. The top-spec version features a 55kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor to provide a driving range of 600km on a full charge.

    Left Front Three Quarter
