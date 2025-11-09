CarWale
    Tata Curvv Spied with New Light Interior, Rear Sunblinds

    Dwij Bhandut

    Tata Curvv Spied with New Light Interior, Rear Sunblinds
    • Minor cosmetic update
    • Available across all three powertrains

    The Tata Curvv seems to have received a minor cosmetic update. A photo shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows a light upholstery, which is a departure from the erstwhile maroon shade. The original uploader has also claimed a slight increase in legroom. The new interior shade could be dubbed ‘Lalitpur Grey’. This cosmetic update has also added rear sunblinds as a functional bit.

    Seat Adjustment Manual for Driver

    The Tata Curvv is offered across petrol (1.2L 118bhp/170Nm turbo), diesel (1.5L 116bhp/260Nm), and EV (45kWh, 148bhp/215Nm and 55kWh, 168bhp/215Nm) powertrains. The coupe-SUV also aced Bharat NCAP crash tests with a full five-star rating. The Curvv starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 9.66 lakh (ICE) and Rs. 17.49 lakh (EV).

    Source

