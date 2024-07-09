CarWale
    Tata Curvv siblings teased again; new features confirmed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Curvv siblings teased again; new features confirmed
    • The ICE-powered Curvv and Curvv EV could be launched together
    • Will rival the likes of the Citroen Basalt coupe-SUV

    Tata Motors has released yet another teaser video of the Curvv siblings ahead of their launch which is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The new teaser video has revealed key features that will be common across all powertrain options.

    As seen in the teaser, the new Curvv EV and ICE iterations will get a split headlamp setup, with the main headlight cluster similar to that of the new Nexon and Punch EV. In fact, the LED DRL design will also be similar to the aforementioned siblings.

    Elsewhere, the 2024 Tata Curvv will feature a fresh set of alloy wheels, likely 16- or 17-inches, and a set of two-piece wraparound LED taillights. Also up for offer will be flush-fitting door handles and a shark-fin antenna.

    Under the hood, the Curvv, in its ICE form, will be powered by 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The carmaker has not hinted at the technical specifications of the EV derivative. Apart from its only upcoming coupe-SUV rival, which is the Citroen Basalt, the Curvv will also have traditional mid-size SUV rivals in the form of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun.

