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    Tata Curvv Series X Launched in India: Prices Start at Rs. 9.99 Lakh

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Tata Curvv Series X Launched in India: Prices Start at Rs. 9.99 Lakh
    • Available in six variants
    • Replaces the standard Curvv range

    Tata Motors has introduced the Curvv Series X range in India, with prices starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new range replaces the standard version of the coupe-SUV and, according to the brand, offers a better, or ‘Xtra’ value proposition compared to the outgoing versions.

    Tata Curvv Left Side View

    The Curvv Series X is available in six variants, including Smart X, Pure X, Pure X+, Creative X+, Accomplished X, and Accomplished X+. Customers can choose from five colours, namely Pristine White, Pure Grey, Nitro Crimson, Opera Blue, and Obsidian Black, the latter of which is exclusive to the Dark Edition. Notably, the changes are limited to the entry-level Smart X variant and the higher-spec Accomplished X and Accomplished+ X variants.

    Tata Curvv Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Pure X variant of the Curvv Series X boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen unit, four speakers and two tweeters, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control, HD reverse parking camera, smart key with push-button start, shark-fin antenna, front and rear USB charging (Type-A and Type-C), iTPMS, drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport), six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, HHC, reverse parking sensors, three-point seatbelts for all occupants, flush door handles with illumination, four-spoke steering wheel, all-LED lighting, rear spoiler, and 17-inch Hyperstyle wheels.

    Tata Curvv Dashboard

    The Pure X+ variant takes things one notch higher by offering a Lalitpur Grey interior theme, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, rear AC vents, rear armrest with cup holders, and ‘R-Comfort’ seats. Also up for offer is a Plushlux leatherette pack, which gets Benecke-Kaliko Oyster White leatherette seats, and a leatherette-wrapped finish for the steering wheel, gear knob, and armrest. This variant is also offered in the Dark Edition avatar, with key features including 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels in black, and an Obsidian Black finish for the seats, steering wheel, armrest, and gear shift knob.

    Next up is the Creative+ X variant of the Tata Curvv, which receives 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual-tone paint, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, dual 10.25-inch screens, front parking assist, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, leatherette finish for the e-shifter and paddle shifters, rear seats with reclining function, 60:40 split rear seats, moulded door trims with leatherette inserts, height-adjustable front seat belts, rear defogger, LED fog lights with cornering function, chrome finish for the inner door handles, and a seat-belt reminder system for the rear seat occupants.

    Tata Curvv Second Row Roof Mounted Cabin Lamps

    Under the hood, the Curvv X range is powered by the same powertrains - 1.2-litre Revotron turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre T-GDi Hyperion petrol, and 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel. Transmission options include six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT (DCA in Tata speak) units.

    Apart from the features, Tata is said to have worked on the rear seats by using a 10mm slimmer front seat-back using shell-foam, and moving the rear seat 20mm behind and 10mm lower, all of the above in order to improve the second-row seating experience. Additionally, the interior theme has been tweaked with richer materials and leatherette upholstery to give it a more plush feel.

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    DelhiRs. 11.33 Lakh
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    HyderabadRs. 11.99 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.19 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.91 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.59 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.58 Lakh

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