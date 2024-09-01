Tata Curvv: Read this before the price announcement

To get a new 1.2L GDi Petrol engine

Diesel DCT will be a first-in-segment

Tata Motors unveiled the Curvv SUV Coupe in ICE and pure-electric guise while putting the latter on sale too. Tomorrow, the prices of the petrol and diesel models will also be announced and here's a quick gist of all you need to know.

Looks the same but different

The Curvv EV and ICE versions have a similar design and styling of a coupe and an enhanced ground clearance like an SUV. However, the front grille with air vents differentiates the ICE from the EV. The EV badging and green registration plate are other obvious differentiating factors. Inside, apart from the EV-specific elements, the interior design and space are similar with all the generously packed equipment. The highlights still would be the burgundy-coloured interiors.

Colour options with Dark Edition?

The carmaker is offering six exterior paint hues with the Gold Essence shade being the signature colour. Other colours include Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Opera Blue, however, there is a new Flame Red option that looks fantastic. Some variants of the Curvv will also get a dual-tone paint scheme option. Interestingly, it's expected that the brand plans to introduce the Dark Edition for the Curvv as well.

Three engine options at launch

Reports suggest that the Tata Curvv will get three engine options at launch. These include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel from the Nexon. While the 1.2-litre unit produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, the diesel churns out 113bhp and 260Nm. Besides these, a new 1.2-litre direct-injection petrol engine will be introduced on the Curvv that will pack 123bhp and 225Nm of torque.

Interesting transmission options

All three engines will be paired with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This makes the Tata Curvv the only model in its segment to offer a Diesel DCT. Now, this will give it an edge over its rivals in the mid-size SUV segment like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.