CarWale
    AD

    Tata Curvv: Read this before the price announcement

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    27,710 Views
    Tata Curvv: Read this before the price announcement
    • To get a new 1.2L GDi Petrol engine
    • Diesel DCT will be a first-in-segment

    Tata Motors unveiled the Curvv SUV Coupe in ICE and pure-electric guise while putting the latter on sale too. Tomorrow, the prices of the petrol and diesel models will also be announced and here's a quick gist of all you need to know.

    Interior Rear Row Centre Arm Rest

    Looks the same but different

    The Curvv EV and ICE versions have a similar design and styling of a coupe and an enhanced ground clearance like an SUV. However, the front grille with air vents differentiates the ICE from the EV. The EV badging and green registration plate are other obvious differentiating factors. Inside, apart from the EV-specific elements, the interior design and space are similar with all the generously packed equipment. The highlights still would be the burgundy-coloured interiors.

    Tata Curvv Right Rear Three Quarter

    Colour options with Dark Edition?

    The carmaker is offering six exterior paint hues with the Gold Essence shade being the signature colour. Other colours include Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Opera Blue, however, there is a new Flame Red option that looks fantastic. Some variants of the Curvv will also get a dual-tone paint scheme option. Interestingly, it's expected that the brand plans to introduce the Dark Edition for the Curvv as well.

    Tata Curvv Left Side View

    Three engine options at launch

    Reports suggest that the Tata Curvv will get three engine options at launch. These include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel from the Nexon. While the 1.2-litre unit produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, the diesel churns out 113bhp and 260Nm. Besides these, a new 1.2-litre direct-injection petrol engine will be introduced on the Curvv that will pack 123bhp and 225Nm of torque.

    Interior Front Centre Arm Rest

    Interesting transmission options

    All three engines will be paired with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This makes the Tata Curvv the only model in its segment to offer a Diesel DCT. Now, this will give it an edge over its rivals in the mid-size SUV segment like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

    Tata Curvv Left Front Three Quarter
    Tata Curvv Image
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Special edition Skoda Slavia and Kushaq to be launched tomorrow
     Next 
    New Skoda Kodiaq specifications leaked ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Curvv Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th SEP
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th SEP
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th SEP
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd SEP
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st AUG
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th AUG
    Audi Q8
    Audi Q8
    Rs. 1.17 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Sep 2024
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Rs. 1.75 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    16th Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New EV9
    Kia New EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Carnival
    Kia New Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Magnite facelift
    Nissan Magnite facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

    Rs. 80.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)
    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd SEP
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Curvv Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 11.72 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.01 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 11.34 Lakh
    PuneRs. 11.72 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 11.90 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.01 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.91 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.60 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.00 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Curvv: Read this before the price announcement