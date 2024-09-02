Tata Curvv launched; prices in India start at Rs. 10 lakh

Curvv ICE rivals the likes of the Citroen Basalt

Available with three powertrains and six colours

Tata Motors has officially launched the Curvv coupe SUV in the country, with introductory prices starting at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model, which rivals the Basalt and other traditional mid-size SUVs such as the Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, and more, is offered in eight variants and six colours. The price tags will be applicable to bookings made before 31 October, 2024.

Design highlights of the new Tata Curvv include the signature sloping roofline, LED light bars at the front and rear, split LED headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, blacked-out ORVMs, inverted L-shaped LED taillights, glossy black cladding all around, and a shark-fin antenna. There are six colour options such as Gold Essence, Pure Grey, Opera Blue, Flame Red, Pristine White, and Daytona Grey.

The interior of the 2024 Curvv comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital coloured instrument cluster, electric parking brake, and a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. Further, it receives touch controls for the AC functions, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, faux carbon-fibre finish for the dashboard, drive modes, rear AC vents, powered tailgate, wireless charger, six-way power adjustable driver seat, rear seat rcline function, engine start-stop button, Level 2 ADAS suite, ambient lighting, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Under the hood, the Tata Curvv is available with three engine options, namely a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre GDi turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a DCT unit. The new GDi motor develops 123bhp and 225Nm of torque. Customers can choose from eight variants: Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ A.