Tata Curvv ICE upcoming launch: What to expect

Price reveal on 2 September

One diesel and two petrol engine options

Tata Motors took the wraps off the Curvv coupe SUV for the Indian market, launched the Curvv EV, and then announced that the internal combustion engine (ICE) version's pricing will be revealed on 2 September, 2024. Here's what you can expect and should know about Curvv's petrol and diesel derivatives.

Exterior

The Curvv is based on Tata Motors' new ATLAS platform. The ICE and EV versions look identical with a sleek LED DRL band above the front grille. All the lighting is LED including the indicators. However, the major differentiation is brought in by air vents in the ICE version's front nose, chrome embellishments, front sensors, and cameras. But then both versions sport the coupe's signature sloping roofline, premium flush door handles, and ride on 18-inch alloy wheels. At the back, connected LED tail lights with a roof spoiler complete the new look. Lest we forget, this is the first in its segment to offer a powered tailgate with gesture controls.

Interior

The ICE Curvv is expected to be offered in four basic variants — Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished. A dual-tone burgundy and black combination for the interior theme is expected, but let’s see if there will be more options like in the EV. Other common features include a four-spoke steering wheel, 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, nine-speaker JBL sound system, and a wireless phone charger. The front seats are ventilated with an electrically powered six-way driver's seat and rear passengers get a two-step recline function. On the safety front, the Curvv gets a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, electronic stability control, all four disc brakes, TPMS, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Powertrain options

The Curvv ICE will be offered in three engine options including the brand new 1.2-litre TGDI turbo petrol. It will produce 123bhp and 225Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the other powertrains including the 1.2-litre turbo and the 1.5-litre diesel are borrowed from the Nexon. The former has an output of 118bhp and 170Nm, while the diesel is rated at 116bhp and 260Nm. All three engines will be available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Notably, this is the first time a diesel engine is available with a DCT auto in this segment.

Launch, timeline, and competition

The official launch will happen on 2 September and exact variant-wise pricing will be announced then. The Curvv coupe brings in a new body style in the highly contested mid-size SUV segment. We expect the Curvv to compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, and the MG Astor.