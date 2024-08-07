Tata Curvv ICE revealed; prices in India to be announced on 2 September

Curvv EV launched from Rs. 17.49 lakh onwards

Will be offered in eight variants and five colours

Tata Motors has launched the Curvv EV in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). In a surprising turn of events, the prices of the ICE version are still under wraps and will be revealed on 2 September.

The Tata Curvv will be available with three powertrain options - 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a new 1.2-litre GDi turbo-petrol engine. The latter is tuned to produce 123bhp and 225Nm of torque. Transmission options across the range include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT unit. Notably, this is the first time a DCA (commonly known as DCT) is being offered with a diesel engine in India.

On the design front, the Tata Curvv gets split headlamps, LED DRLs, LED headlights, LED light bars at the front and rear, flush-fitting door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED taillights, and a sloping roofline.

Inside, the coupe SUV boasts features such as a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen system, fully digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, powered tailgate, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, Level 2 ADAS suite, wireless charger, and more. Customers will be able to choose from five colours across eight variants.