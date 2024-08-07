CarWale
    Tata Curvv ICE revealed; prices in India to be announced on 2 September

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Curvv EV launched from Rs. 17.49 lakh onwards
    • Will be offered in eight variants and five colours

    Tata Motors has launched the Curvv EV in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). In a surprising turn of events, the prices of the ICE version are still under wraps and will be revealed on 2 September.

    The Tata Curvv will be available with three powertrain options - 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a new 1.2-litre GDi turbo-petrol engine. The latter is tuned to produce 123bhp and 225Nm of torque. Transmission options across the range include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT unit. Notably, this is the first time a DCA (commonly known as DCT) is being offered with a diesel engine in India.

    On the design front, the Tata Curvv gets split headlamps, LED DRLs, LED headlights, LED light bars at the front and rear, flush-fitting door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED taillights, and a sloping roofline.

    Inside, the coupe SUV boasts features such as a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen system, fully digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, powered tailgate, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, Level 2 ADAS suite, wireless charger, and more. Customers will be able to choose from five colours across eight variants.

    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
