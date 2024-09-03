Tata Curvv ICE bookings open; delivery timeline revealed

Prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

Offered with three powertrains across six variants

Tata Motors launched the ICE versions of the Curvv coupe SUV earlier this week, with the introductory prices starting at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The current price tags are applicable for bookings made before 31 October, 2024.

The Tata Curvv has already reached various showrooms across the country, and test drives are expected to begin soon. Bookings of the Citroen Basalt rival commenced on 2 September, and deliveries are scheduled to start on 12 September.

Design highlights of the Curvv coupe SUV include a sloping roofline, flush-fitting door handles, split headlamps, LED light bars, LED taillights, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, the model features a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 12.3-inch touchscreen unit, fully digital colour instrument cluster, and a 360-degree camera. A few other notable features include a gesture-controlled tailgate, two-step reclining rear seats, wireless charging, cooled glove box, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Powering the new Tata Curvv are 3 engine options – 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre GDi turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. These engines are paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT units. We will be driving the ICE Curvv soon. Stay tuned for a detailed review.