    Tata Curvv EV: What to Expect

    Tata Curvv EV: What to Expect
    • Launch on 7 August
    • Will get two battery pack options

    Introduction

    Tata Motors recently unveiled the Curvv coupe SUV for the Indian market. The new model will be available with petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains. Here's all we can expect from the electric avatar that will be launched in a couple of days.

    Tata Curvv EV Left Front Three Quarter

    Exterior

    Tata Curvv EV Front View

    The Tata Curvv retains the concept’s overall design exhibited at the 2023 Auto Expo and remains true to the idea. It also gets features from the version showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo and is said to be India's first coupe SUV. Boasting a bold front end with an LED lightbar, the SUV sports a strong shoulder line with flared wheel arches, and flush-fitting door handles. Its USP is a sloping roof line that blends into a short tail section, featuring a 3D LED light bar.

    Tata Curvv EV Rear Badge

    Interior

    Inside the Curvv, Tata had promised to offer a modern and uncluttered interior. From the images, it is clear that the coupe gets advanced features like a four-spoke steering wheel borrowed from the Harrier and Safari siblings. Then, there is a fully digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen system, faux carbon-fibre finish on the dashboard, connected car technology, red ambient lighting, a host of active and passive safety features, and a panoramic sunroof. Moreover, the new teasers confirm A-pillar-mounted tweeters, auto-dimming IRVM, touch controls for the AC functions, engine start-stop button, and an illuminated logo on the steering wheel.

    Tata Curvv EV Sunroof/Moonroof

    Powertrain

    The new Tata Curvv electric will be offered with two battery pack options. The top-spec versions will boast a 55kWh unit paired with a single electric motor claimed to return a driving range of 600km on a single full charge. Moreover, the DC fast charging option enables the coupe SUV to attain 100km of driving range within the first 10 minutes. Tata Motors has not announced the details of the lower-spec versions, but it could borrow the 40.5kWh unit from the Nexon EV.

    Tata Curvv EV Wheel

    Launch, expected price, and competition

    The 2024 Tata Curvv EV is expected to be priced between Rs. 18 lakh to Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the BYD Atto 3, MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, and upcoming cars such as the Hyundai Creta EV and the Honda Elevate EV.

