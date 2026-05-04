Tata Curvv EV SeriesX Range Introduced: Prices Start at Rs. 16.99 Lakh

Two new variants launched

Claimed range of 502km on a single charge

Tata Motors has launched the SeriesX range in the Curvv EV lineup, with prices starting at Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new offering brings along two fresh variants and a new paint option.

The Curvv EV SeriesX is available in three trims, namely Accomplished X 55, Empowered X 55, and Empowered X 55 Dark, priced at Rs. 16.99 lakh, Rs. 19.19 lakh, and Rs. 19.49 lakh, respectively. Power comes from a 55kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor and a power output of 165bhp and 215Nm. The ARAI-certified range stands at 502km on a single charge, while Tata claims a real-world C75 range of 400km.

Coming to the variant-wise features, the Accomplished X 55 variant of the Tata Curvv EV boasts a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 360-degree camera with blind-spot view monitor, ventilated seats, Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery, and rear sunshades.

Similarly, the Curvv EV Empowered X 55 comes equipped with ventilated front seats, six-way power-adjustable driver seat, two-stage reclining rear seats, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Arcade.ev app suite, JBL-sourced nine-speaker sound system, Level 2 ADAS, 18-inch alloy wheels, V2V and V2L technologies, gesture-controlled powered tailgate, and dynamic smart lighting animations. The colour palette has been enhanced too, and with the addition of the Nitro Crimson paint, customers now have the choice of five shades to choose from.