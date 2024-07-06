Tata Curvv EV officially teased; launch soon

Will be launched in EV guise first

To be the first coupe SUV in the segment

After months of speculation, spy pictures, and presentations, the Tata Curvv is finally happening. The automaker has released the very first official teaser of the upcoming Curvv coupe SUV. It is set to be introduced in the EV guise, followed by an ICE launch.

The Tata Curvv EV will be a ground-up all-electric model with a coupe body style. Some of the design highlights of the Curvv include a full-width light bar running across the face, split LED headlamps, aggressive-looking grille and bumper, sloping roofline, flush-fitting door handles, and connected LED taillights. Furthermore, the reflector design and positioning at the rear will be similar to that of the Nexon.

Feature-wise, the Curvv EV will come loaded with a free-standing 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all-digital instrument cluster, twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, touch-based HVAC controls, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, 360-degree surround camera, and ADAS tech.

Moreover, if we go by the recent spy images, the Curvv EV will also feature a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. As for the battery pack and specifications, the Curvv EV will likely make use of the Nexon EV’s battery with a single motor setup sending power to the front wheels. The Curvv will be the first of the big SUVs to enter the fray and will be joined in due course by cars like the Hyundai Creta EV, Kia Carens EV, Honda Elevate EV, Mahindra XUV.e8, Maruti eVX and the Toyota Urban Sport.