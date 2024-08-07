Tata Curvv EV launched: Variants explained

Tata Motors launched the Curvv EV in the country earlier today, with prices starting at Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings of the new coupe SUV are scheduled to open on 12 August, followed by test drives that will start on 14 August.

The Curvv EV will be offered with two battery pack options, 45kWh and 55kWh units, both paired with a single electric motor. The range of these versions is claimed to stand at 502km and 585km, respectively.

The new Tata Curvv EV will be available in five colours, namely Flame Red, Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Virtual Sunrise. Customers can choose from five variants - Creative, Accomplished, Accomplished+ S, Empowered+, and Empowered+ A. The following are the key variant-wise features.

Curvv EV Creative Six airbags ESP with i-VBAC All-wheel disc brakes EPB with auto-hold function Multi-mode regen with paddle shifters Drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport) V2V and V2L technology iRA.ev and smartwatch connectivity Smart digital DRLs LED headlamps 17-inch Hyperstyle wheels Camera and sensor-based reverse park assist Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system Seven-inch TFT instrument cluster Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity Six-way adjustable driver seat Cruise control Rear AC vents Electrically adjustable ORVMs 7.2kW AC fast charger wall box Automatic climate control i-TPMS

Curvv EV Accomplished LED projector headlamps LED light bars Sequential indicators Fog lights with cornering function 17-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts 10.25-inch touchscreen system 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity Cooled glove box Leatherette upholstery TPMS Alexa voice assistant

Curvv EV Accomplished+ S 360-degree camera and blind spot monitor Front parking sensors Panoramic sunroof Arcade.ev app suite JBL sound modes Wireless mobile charger Automatic headlamps Rain-sensing wipers

Curvv EV Empowered+ Smart digital lights with charging indicator and welcome and goodbye function Ambient lighting Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting Six-way power adjustable driver seat 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system Nine-speaker JBL sound system (with sub-woofer) Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) Air purifier with AQI display Auto-dimming IRVM Ventilated front seats Two-step recline function for second-row seats Frunk