    Tata Curvv EV launched: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Motors launched the Curvv EV in the country earlier today, with prices starting at Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings of the new coupe SUV are scheduled to open on 12 August, followed by test drives that will start on 14 August.

    The Curvv EV will be offered with two battery pack options, 45kWh and 55kWh units, both paired with a single electric motor. The range of these versions is claimed to stand at 502km and 585km, respectively.

    The new Tata Curvv EV will be available in five colours, namely Flame Red, Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Virtual Sunrise. Customers can choose from five variants - Creative, Accomplished, Accomplished+ S, Empowered+, and Empowered+ A. The following are the key variant-wise features.

    Curvv EV Creative

    Six airbags

    ESP with i-VBAC

    All-wheel disc brakes

    EPB with auto-hold function

    Multi-mode regen with paddle shifters

    Drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport)

    V2V and V2L technology

    iRA.ev and smartwatch connectivity

    Smart digital DRLs

    LED headlamps

    17-inch Hyperstyle wheels

    Camera and sensor-based reverse park assist

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Seven-inch TFT instrument cluster

    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

    Six-way adjustable driver seat

    Cruise control

    Rear AC vents

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    7.2kW AC fast charger wall box

    Automatic climate control

    i-TPMS

    Curvv EV Accomplished

    LED projector headlamps

    LED light bars

    Sequential indicators

    Fog lights with cornering function

    17-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts

    10.25-inch touchscreen system

    10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Cooled glove box

    Leatherette upholstery

    TPMS

    Alexa voice assistant

    Curvv EV Accomplished+ S

    360-degree camera and blind spot monitor

    Front parking sensors

    Panoramic sunroof

    Arcade.ev app suite

    JBL sound modes

    Wireless mobile charger

    Automatic headlamps

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Curvv EV Empowered+

    Smart digital lights with charging indicator and welcome and goodbye function

    Ambient lighting

    Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting

    Six-way power adjustable driver seat

    12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Nine-speaker JBL sound system (with sub-woofer)

    Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS)

    Air purifier with AQI display

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Ventilated front seats

    Two-step recline function for second-row seats

    Frunk

    Curvv EV Empowered+ A

    Level 2 ADAS

    Powered tailgate with gesture control

    SOS calling function

    Tata Curvv EV
    Rs. 17.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
