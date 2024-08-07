Tata Curvv EV launched: Variants explained

Tata Motors launched the Curvv EV in the country earlier today, with prices starting at Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings of the new coupe SUV are scheduled to open on 12 August, followed by test drives that will start on 14 August.
The Curvv EV will be offered with two battery pack options, 45kWh and 55kWh units, both paired with a single electric motor. The range of these versions is claimed to stand at 502km and 585km, respectively.
The new Tata Curvv EV will be available in five colours, namely Flame Red, Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Virtual Sunrise. Customers can choose from five variants - Creative, Accomplished, Accomplished+ S, Empowered+, and Empowered+ A. The following are the key variant-wise features.
Curvv EV Creative
Six airbags
ESP with i-VBAC
All-wheel disc brakes
EPB with auto-hold function
Multi-mode regen with paddle shifters
Drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport)
V2V and V2L technology
iRA.ev and smartwatch connectivity
Smart digital DRLs
LED headlamps
17-inch Hyperstyle wheels
Camera and sensor-based reverse park assist
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Seven-inch TFT instrument cluster
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity
Six-way adjustable driver seat
Cruise control
Rear AC vents
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
7.2kW AC fast charger wall box
Automatic climate control
i-TPMS
Curvv EV Accomplished
LED projector headlamps
LED light bars
Sequential indicators
Fog lights with cornering function
17-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts
10.25-inch touchscreen system
10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Cooled glove box
Leatherette upholstery
TPMS
Alexa voice assistant
Curvv EV Accomplished+ S
360-degree camera and blind spot monitor
Front parking sensors
Panoramic sunroof
Arcade.ev app suite
JBL sound modes
Wireless mobile charger
Automatic headlamps
Rain-sensing wipers
Curvv EV Empowered+
Smart digital lights with charging indicator and welcome and goodbye function
Ambient lighting
Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting
Six-way power adjustable driver seat
12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Nine-speaker JBL sound system (with sub-woofer)
Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS)
Air purifier with AQI display
Auto-dimming IRVM
Ventilated front seats
Two-step recline function for second-row seats
Frunk
Curvv EV Empowered+ A
Level 2 ADAS
Powered tailgate with gesture control
SOS calling function