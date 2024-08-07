Tata Curvv EV launched in India at Rs. 17.49 lakh

Front-wheel driven coupe SUV

Gets standard and long-range variants

Tata Motors has launched the Curvv EV in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, the top-spec long-range version costs Rs. 21.99 lakh and bookings for the coupe SUV will start on 12 August, 2024.

Designwise, like the Curvv ICE, the EV boasts a striking exterior that is typical to Tata's design language. Its fascia is adorned with sleek LED headlights and a bold grille enhancing its futuristic appeal. A coupe-like silhouette gives it a sporty look and uniquely designed alloy wheels add to its appeal. At the back, there are sleek LED tail lights that stretch across the width of the vehicle.

Inside, the minimalistic design approach is evident with a clean dashboard sporting a large, centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. A digital instrument cluster provides all necessary information at a glance, while the multifunction steering wheel adds to convenience. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, new keys, electrically adjustable driver seat, wireless charger, electric parking brake, and an engine start-stop button. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, ESP, auto-hold, all disc brakes, and level 2 ADAS.

Tata Curvv EV battery pack and powertrain details

Similar to other Tata electric cars, the Curvv EV gets standard and long-range variants. The standard variant gets a 45kWh battery pack offering a range of 502km (ARAI). On the other hand, the Curvv EV's higher variants are equipped with a larger 55kWh battery pack. It has an ARAI-claimed range of 585km. Moreover, an acti.ev platform underpins the Curvv EV and the new generation of battery packs have been designed to support ultra-fast charging. Upon DC charging, 150km can be added in just 15mins.

Tata Curvv EV variant-wise prices