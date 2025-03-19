Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition Teased: India Launch Soon

Expected to arrive with a Red Dark Edition in tow

Will also be offered with ICE versions

Joining the bandwagon of Dark Edition cars will soon be yet another Tata product, and this time around, it will be none other than the Curvv EV. A fresh teaser shared by the brand hints at an impending launch.

We exclusively confirmed Tata’s upcoming launches in the form of new editions for the Curvv range in November 2024. Earlier this month, key details of the Curvv Dark Edition were leaked on the web too, confirming crucial information.

While the new teaser doesn’t reveal much, we already know that the new Tata Curvv EV Dark Editions will be launched around the 2025 IPL season, which is scheduled to commence on 22 March. Tata is likely to introduce the Dark Edition initially in the EV, followed by the ICE version. We expect the Red Dark Edition to arrive simultaneously.

The Tata Curvv Dark Edition will be offered only with the top-end Accomplished variant. In terms of versions, it is likely to be limited to the 55kWh battery pack trim, while the ICE versions will include both petrol and diesel powertrains. A DCA gearbox is confirmed, while a six-speed manual transmission is also expected to be offered.