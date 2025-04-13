CarWale
    Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition Bookings Start: All Details Here!

    Dwij Bhandut

    Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition Bookings Start: All Details Here!

    • Can be booked for a token of Rs. 21,000

    • Mechanically unchanged

    Tata Motors recently teased the Dark Edition of the Curvv, details of which we exclusively reported on our website. Bookings have now started for the electric version of the Coupe-SUV. What changed? Let’s take a look.

    Based on earlier information, the Curvv EV Dark Edition was said to get two variants. However, the coupe-SUV is only available in a single variant – Empowered+ ADAS 55kWh, which means that only the top trim gets this Dark Edition. Commanding an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 22.24 lakh, the model can be booked for a token of Rs. 21,000.

    The Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition gets several internal and external cosmetic changes. These include a Carbon Black exterior, R18 Dark alloys with aero inserts, ‘Dark’ emblem, rear spoiler finished in Gloss Piano Black, and flushed door handles with welcome lights. The same Carbon Black theme is carried over to the interior, with other changes that include leatherette seats with ‘Dark’ badges, rear sun blinds, and voice assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting.

    Tata Curvv EV Second Row Seats

    With regards to connectivity, the Curvv EV Dark Edition gets a 12.3-inch cinematic screen by Harman, JBL audio system, Level 2 ADAS, 10.25-inch dash, and Arcade.ev app suite. Other features include ventilated front seats, auto-folding ORVMs, and cruise control. The coupe-SUV also gets V2L (Vehicle to Load), enabling reverse charging for compatible appliances like audio systems and electric scooters.

    The Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition remains mechanically unchanged, with a 55kWh LFP battery pack sending power to the front wheels through a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM). Power figures stand at 164.72bhp and 215Nm peak torque, resulting in a zero to 100kmph acceleration of 8.6 seconds. This setup is rated to deliver a claimed range of 502km. The Curvv EV Dark gets a 7.2kW AC home charger and DC fast charging support with speeds of upto 70kW, topping up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes.

    Price Differences: Curvv EV Standard 55kWh vs Dark Edition

    While the range-topping standard version checks all the boxes, the Dark Edition is a cosmetic update, barring the aforementioned changes. The Curvv EV Dark Edition commands a premium of Rs. 25,000 over its existing version.

    Tata Curvv EV
    Tata Curvv EV
    Rs. 17.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
