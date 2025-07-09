CarWale
    Tata Curvv Diesel DCT Real World Mileage Tested

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    28,899 Views
    Tata Curvv Diesel DCT Real World Mileage Tested
    • Weighs approximately 1,500kg
    • Gets a 1.5-litre engine with a DCT gearbox

    The Tata Curvv is the newest entrant that has joined CarWale’s long-term garage. This coupe SUV features a unique design language and a wide range of powertrain options. One of the standout configurations is the diesel engine mated to a dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) system, which we have sampled for real-world fuel efficiency figures.

    Engine and Gearbox

    Tata Curvv Engine Shot

    Before we get to the numbers, let’s run you through the powertrain in question. The Curvv diesel DCT is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, paired with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This configuration is aimed at buyers seeking both efficiency and ease of driving, especially in urban settings. The car tested here weighed in at 1,500kg and had its climate control set to 23 degree celsius, with the fan speed at level one throughout the test. As the coupe SUV gets driving modes, with different modes altering the final outcome, we set set it to the default City mode.

    City Mileage

    Tata Curvv Left Side View

    In city conditions, the Curvv’s MID displayed an average fuel efficiency of 12.8kmpl. However, after driving for 86.1km and consuming 7.19 litres of diesel, the real-world figure worked out to 11.97kmpl. Considering the car’s weight, automatic gearbox, and typical city traffic, this number is fairly respectable for a diesel automatic in this segment.

    Highway Mileage

    Tata Curvv Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the highway, the Curvv DCT managed a significantly better fuel economy. Over a distance of 65.7km, it consumed 3.18 litres of fuel. This translated to an actual efficiency of 20.66kmpl, while the MID displayed 23.8kmpl. This makes the Curvv one of the more frugal diesel automatics on open roads, and with a reasonably sized fuel tank, it should offer a long touring range.

    Final Thoughts

    The Tata Curvv diesel DCT strikes a fine balance between performance and efficiency. While city mileage is acceptable for a 1.5-tonne SUV, the highway figure is genuinely impressive. Buyers looking for a stylish and efficient diesel SUV with the convenience of an automatic transmission will find the Curvv diesel DCT a worthy contender.

    Tata Curvv Image
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
