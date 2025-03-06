CarWale
    AD

    Tata Curvv Dark Edition Details Leaked: Launching Soon

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    27,644 Views
    Tata Curvv Dark Edition Details Leaked: Launching Soon
    • Will be offered with petrol and diesel engines
    • To be available in the top-spec Accomplished variant

    Back in January 2025, we had exclusively reported about Tata Motors working on a Dark Edition of the Curvv. The special edition has now been leaked on the web ahead of its launch, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

    According to leaked data, the Tata Curvv Dark Edition will be offered with both, the Hyperion T-GDi turbo-petrol and the Kryojet diesel engine. The DCA transmission will be available with both the powertrains, while the six-speed manual gearbox is also likely to arrive in tow. Notably, it will come only in the top-spec Accomplished variant (Persona in Tata’s terms).

    Tata Curvv Front View

    The leaked image of the new Curvv Dark Edition also highlights the new black colourway, exclusive to this variant. Visible elements include the LED light bar, LED taillights, shark-fin antenna, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver skid plate, and glossy black body cladding.

    Image Source

    Tata Curvv Image
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Mercedes-AMG Developing New SUV with Over 1,000bhp

    Related News

    Tata Motors’ Sales Drop in February 2025

    Tata Motors’ Sales Drop in February 2025

    By Sagar Bhanushali

    02 Mar 2025

    Tata Curvv gets a new exterior colour!

    Tata Curvv gets a new exterior colour!

    By Haji Chakralwale

    15 Feb 2025

    Tata Curvv Dark in the works

    Tata Curvv Dark in the works

    By Desirazu Venkat

    28 Jan 2025

    New car launches in India in January 2025

    New car launches in India in January 2025

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    31 Dec 2024

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Curvv Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Mar
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Feb
    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 48.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Rs. 2.49 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Emeya
    Lotus Emeya
    Rs. 2.34 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Emira
    Lotus Emira
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1 LWB
    BMW iX1 LWB
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.50 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Kodiaq
    Skoda New Kodiaq

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Curvv Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 11.79 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.12 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 11.25 Lakh
    PuneRs. 11.81 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 11.90 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.18 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.83 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.54 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.25 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Curvv Dark Edition Details Leaked: Launching Soon