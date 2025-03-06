Tata Curvv Dark Edition Details Leaked: Launching Soon

Will be offered with petrol and diesel engines

To be available in the top-spec Accomplished variant

Back in January 2025, we had exclusively reported about Tata Motors working on a Dark Edition of the Curvv. The special edition has now been leaked on the web ahead of its launch, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

According to leaked data, the Tata Curvv Dark Edition will be offered with both, the Hyperion T-GDi turbo-petrol and the Kryojet diesel engine. The DCA transmission will be available with both the powertrains, while the six-speed manual gearbox is also likely to arrive in tow. Notably, it will come only in the top-spec Accomplished variant (Persona in Tata’s terms).

The leaked image of the new Curvv Dark Edition also highlights the new black colourway, exclusive to this variant. Visible elements include the LED light bar, LED taillights, shark-fin antenna, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver skid plate, and glossy black body cladding.

