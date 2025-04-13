CarWale
    Tata Curvv Dark Edition: All You Need to Know

    Tata Curvv Dark Edition: All You Need to Know
    • Priced between Rs. 16.49 lakh and Rs. 19.52 lakh
    • Available in two variants

    Tata Motors has launched yet another Dark Edition, this time based on their coupe SUV, the Curvv. Available in Accomplished S and Accomplished+ A variants, prices for the Curvv Dark Edition range between Rs. 16.49 lakh and Rs. 19.52 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s everything you need to know about this special edition.

    Besides the black paint, the Curvv Dark Edition gets black alloys with silver accents, ‘#Dark’ emblem, and shiny black cladding on the outside. Inside, the cabin resonates with the dark theme, featuring all-black seats, door pads, and dashboard elements. There is ‘#Dark’ embossed on the headrests, and you also get sunshades for the rear windows.

    Tata Curvv Front Row Seats

    This new variant continues to come with a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual zone climate control, height adjustment for the front seats, wireless charger, TPMS, powered tailgate, Level 2 ADAS, and more.

    Tata Curvv Rear Door

    Mechanically, the Curvv Dark Edition is available with two engine options, namely a 1.2-litre GDi turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a DCT unit. The new GDi motor makes around 123bhp and 225Nm of torque, whereas the diesel puts out 116bhp and 260Nm of torque.

    Tata Curvv Dashboard
    Tata Curvv Image
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Curvv Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 11.79 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.12 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 11.25 Lakh
    PuneRs. 11.81 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 11.90 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.18 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.83 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.54 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.25 Lakh

