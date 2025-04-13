Tata Curvv Dark Edition: All You Need to Know

- Priced between Rs. 16.49 lakh and Rs. 19.52 lakh
- Available in two variants
Tata Motors has launched yet another Dark Edition, this time based on their coupe SUV, the Curvv. Available in Accomplished S and Accomplished+ A variants, prices for the Curvv Dark Edition range between Rs. 16.49 lakh and Rs. 19.52 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s everything you need to know about this special edition.
Besides the black paint, the Curvv Dark Edition gets black alloys with silver accents, ‘#Dark’ emblem, and shiny black cladding on the outside. Inside, the cabin resonates with the dark theme, featuring all-black seats, door pads, and dashboard elements. There is ‘#Dark’ embossed on the headrests, and you also get sunshades for the rear windows.
This new variant continues to come with a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual zone climate control, height adjustment for the front seats, wireless charger, TPMS, powered tailgate, Level 2 ADAS, and more.
Mechanically, the Curvv Dark Edition is available with two engine options, namely a 1.2-litre GDi turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a DCT unit. The new GDi motor makes around 123bhp and 225Nm of torque, whereas the diesel puts out 116bhp and 260Nm of torque.