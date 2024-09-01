Tata Curvv coupe SUV to be launched in India tomorrow

To be offered in eight variants and six colours

Will get three powertrain and two gearbox options

Tata Motors launched its first coupe SUV, the Curvv EV earlier last month. Alongside the EV, the brand also showcased and revealed all the details of the Curvv ICE except for its prices. Now, the home-grown automaker is all set to announce the prices of the new Tata Curvv tomorrow, 2 September.

The Tata Curvv will be offered in eight variants, namely, Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ A. As for the colour options, one can choose from six exterior paint hues – Gold Essence, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Opera Blue.

Coming to the features, the top-spec variant of the Curvv will come loaded with a large 12.3-inch infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, digital instrument panel, two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, wireless charger, touch-based HVAC panel, and a panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting. Moreover, it will get features such as auto-dimming IRVM, JBL-sourced nine-speakers, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, 360-degree surround camera with blind spot monitor, and a level 2 ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the Curvv will be bundled with three powertrain options – a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre TGDi Hyperion petrol and a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine. All the engines will come mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The Tata Curvv is expected to have a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 12 lakh. With this price, the model will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.