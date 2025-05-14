CarWale
    Tata Curvv CNG Variant Spotted Testing

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    24,866 Views
    Tata Curvv CNG Variant Spotted Testing
    • To get the iCNG tech
    • Festive season launch expected

    Tata Motors is gearing up to bring in another variant of the Curvv, but this time, it will be a CNG model. A heavily wrapped test mule of the same was spotted testing in Pune.

    Tata Curvv Left Front Three Quarter

    The camouflaged Curvv CNG was not undergoing any emission tests, as no such testing equipment was seen on the vehicle. It might be testing for internal components and on-road tests. Like other Tata iCNG cars, we don't anticipate any design changes with this one, barring the addition of an iCNG badge on the boot. However, a closer observation suggests that the aero inserts on the 18-inch wheels could be changed to make the iCNG variant stand out.

    Tata Curvv Wheel

    Even inside, the Tata Curvv iCNG had all the equipment seen on the standard Curvv. However, we can expect some changes to the instrument cluster to incorporate the CNG indication and other related details. All other features and equipment from the standard model are expected to be carried over.

    Tata Curvv Right Side View

    Presently, the Tata Curvv is available across multiple powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, and electric. Tata Motors is expanding its range with the launch of numerous vehicles, and this CNG variant will also be a part of the diversified portfolio. The Curvv's CNG version is likely to get a dual-cylinder CNG tank coupled with the car's 1.2-litre turbocharged unit, following the footsteps of the Tata Nexon iCNG. Given that the carmaker is busy with the upcoming Altroz facelift and then the Harrier EV, the Curvv iCNG is likely to be launched later in the festive season.

    Tata Curvv Right Side View
    Tata Curvv Image
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Curvv Gallery

