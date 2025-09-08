Tata Cars Now Become Affordable by up to Rs. 1.55 Lakh

Price reduction after GST 2.0

Revised prices are applicable with immediate effect

Tata Motors has announced a major price revision across its passenger vehicle portfolio in India. Select models from the brand’s ICE range have received a reduction of up to Rs. 1.55 lakh, making them more accessible for buyers. This revision comes as a direct outcome of the recent changes in the GST slab and taxation policy.

The updated prices are effective immediately and will be reflected across all authorised dealerships in the country.

Model Reduction in Price (Rs.) Tiago up to 75,000/- Tigor up to 80,000/- Altroz up to 1,10,000/- Punch up to 85,000/- Nexon up to 1,55,000/- Curvv up to 65,000/- Harrier up to 1,40,000/- Safari up to 1,45,000/-

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The reduction in GST on passenger vehicles, effective 22 September 2025, is a progressive and timely decision that will make personal mobility more accessible for millions across India. In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision, the Hon’ble Finance Minister’s intent and our Customer First philosophy, Tata Motors will fully honour the intent and spirit of this reform by passing on the entire benefit of the reduction in GST to our customers. This will make our popular range of cars and SUVs even more accessible across segments, enabling first-time buyers and accelerating the shift towards new-age mobility for a wider spectrum of customers.”