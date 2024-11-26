CarWale
    Tata cars iRA-connected tech subscription now more affordable

    Ninad Ambre

    Tata cars iRA-connected tech subscription now more affordable
    • Subscription prices slashed
    • Benefits remain the same

    Tata Motors has revised the annual iRA subscription rate, which is applicable to all its cars. While the cost for a yearly subscription was Rs. 3,500, the charges have been reduced with packs starting at a new rate of Rs. 1,999 a year exclusive of taxes.

    Paid subscription benefits

    With an annual subscription for Tata's iRA 2.0, which is a connected car tech, Tata car owners get access to additional connected services. These include connected car features such as the car's status, safety and security, remote commands, navigation, geo-fencing, charging and fuel assistance, health monitoring, etc.

    Standard connected features

    This connected car service includes many features that are accessible to all customers even without a paid subscription. For example, all users can book a vehicle service, request roadside assistance, and place car valuation requests. Moreover, users can purchase value-added services including accessories, and earn and spend Tata Neu coins on various other products.

