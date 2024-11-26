Tata cars iRA-connected tech subscription now more affordable

Subscription prices slashed

Benefits remain the same

Tata Motors has revised the annual iRA subscription rate, which is applicable to all its cars. While the cost for a yearly subscription was Rs. 3,500, the charges have been reduced with packs starting at a new rate of Rs. 1,999 a year exclusive of taxes.

Paid subscription benefits

With an annual subscription for Tata's iRA 2.0, which is a connected car tech, Tata car owners get access to additional connected services. These include connected car features such as the car's status, safety and security, remote commands, navigation, geo-fencing, charging and fuel assistance, health monitoring, etc.

Standard connected features

This connected car service includes many features that are accessible to all customers even without a paid subscription. For example, all users can book a vehicle service, request roadside assistance, and place car valuation requests. Moreover, users can purchase value-added services including accessories, and earn and spend Tata Neu coins on various other products.

Courtesy: Teambhp