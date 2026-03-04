Tata Avinya First Model Now Set for 2027 Debut

New luxury marque from Tata

Will rival Lexus and Genesis

Tata has confirmed that its Avinya luxury marque will make its debut in 2027, and the charge will be led by the production-ready Avinya X that was showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

High on Experience

Tata Motors has revealed that it is working on a high-on-experience-with-small-footprint model, similar to what Toyota has with Lexus, and what Hyundai is likely to have with Genesis (also arriving in 2027). This means a small number of showrooms initially catering to high-end buyers in tier-1 locations, offering an in-depth buying experience. This is a common practice in this part of the market, and is even followed by Tata's existing luxury brands – Jaguar and Land Rover.

Ambitious Step

Avinya is Tata's most ambitious project to date, and offerings from this stable (all SUVs likely) will be positioned above the Harrier EV. The brand will have separate showrooms and service centres with minimal Tata branding to ensure hierarchy. The brand will begin its life cycle as an EV maker before venturing into ICE models.

Re-think of Tata.ev Showrooms

While work on Avinya is moving ahead, Tata has slowed on its Tata.ev showrooms. It currently has seven facilities, but is re-thinking this approach, as it is now at a point where many of its buyers are seeing EVs as another powertrain option rather than something outrightly different, as was the case when these showrooms opened a few years ago. Tata has the largest EV portfolio in India, and integrating everything under one roof would be better for cost and visibility reasons.