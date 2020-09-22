CarWale
    • Tata Altroz Turbo variant spied sans camouflage ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Ajinkya Lad

    724 Views
    - Altroz Turbo will be powered by the Nexon-sourced 1.2L turbo-petrol unit

    - Likely to pump out 110bhp of maximum power

    - Tata Motors is also developing a wet-clutch seven-speed DCT automatic for the Altroz

    Tata Motors is readying the sportier Altroz Turbo for launch in India. And, supporting this claim is the recent sighting of the Tata Altroz Turbo in Pune sans camouflage. As reported earlier, the Altroz Turbo is expected to be launched in India before the end of this year.

    Unlike an earlier prototype, the test mule was devoid of any 'Turbo' badge. However, it was finished in the shade of Tectonic Blue, which isn't on sale in the regular Altroz. The same colour option is offered with the Tata Nexon. Barring the new paint scheme, the Altroz Turbo test mule was similar to the regular naturally-aspirated version.

    Under the hood, the Tata Altroz Turbo will employ a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor that will be coupled to a five-speed manual transmission. This motor is rumoured to produce around 110bhp of maximum power, which is higher than the 102bhp output of the Altroz Geneva Edition.

    As reported earlier by us, the Tata Altroz Turbo will also get a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) as an option. This DCT unit will be sourced from Punch Powertrain, and will be a wet-clutch DCT instead of the dry-clutch units found in Volkswagen-Skoda, and Hyundai cars. This should make it more reliable for the Indian driving conditions. Whether the automatic version, too, will be introduced at the launch of the Altroz Turbo is yet to be confirmed.

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.43 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.04 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.12 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.33 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.13 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.12 Lakh
