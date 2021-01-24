Tata Altroz top-spec XZ+ variant introduced at Rs 8.25 lakh

- Available in both petrol and diesel engine

- Equipped with the brand’s new iRA connected car technology

Tata Motors has launched a new top-spec XZ+ variant for its premium hatchback, the Altroz. The price of the XZ+ petrol starts at Rs 8.25 lakh while the diesel costs Rs 9.45 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. The XZ+ trim is positioned above the existing XZ (O) variant and will be available with additional features including the new iRA connected car technology.

The changes to the exterior are limited to a contrast black roof and rear fog lamp. The cabin receives significant inclusions such as perforated leatherette seats, one shot up power window, Xpress cool function, and personalised wallpaper for the updated infotainment system. Another value addition is the connected car tech which Tata likes to call the iRA. It offers a host of security features, vehicle diagnosis, and location-based services. iRA uses the ‘What 3 Words’ technology which enables the occupants to access services by the input of just three words for easy and convenient functionality. The voice commands can now be understood in Hindi, English, and Hinglish. A step ahead of keyless entry, the top-spec XZ+ variant comes with a wearable key which allows the driver the hassle to carry the key along.

The new Altroz XZ+ variant is priced Rs 40,000 above the XZ (O) naturally aspirated petrol variant and Rs 45,000 more than the same variant in the diesel guise. The additional price offers a decent set of features and equipment to make the Altroz competent enough against its segment counterparts. The Altroz has completed a year since its launch in January 2020 and has been clocking decent sales figures for the Indian car manufacturer. The brand has managed to retail 50,000 units of the Altroz in the said period. Tata Motors has also hiked prices of all its models and you can read more about it here.