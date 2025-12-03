CarWale
    Tata Altroz Petrol DCA Real-world Mileage Tested

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Offered with three powertrains
    • Automatic available with select variants

    Tata Motors introduced the Altroz facelift in India in May this year, with prices starting at Rs. 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The model continues to be offered with a range of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, and CNG.

    We recently tested the petrol DCA version of the Tata Altroz for its fuel efficiency. This 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, paired with a six-speed DCT unit, is tuned to produce 87bhp and 115Nm. It is to be noted that the carmaker has not revealed the official fuel efficiency figures of the petrol versions. That said, details regarding the mileage of the diesel and CNG versions are available on our website.

    During our tests, the Altroz petrol DCA returned a mileage of 10.45kmpl in the city, where the MID reflected an efficiency of 11.30kmpl. Similarly, the premium hatch delivered an efficiency of 18.36kmpl, compared to the MID display of 20.2kmpl.

    Apart from the aforesaid combination, the Tata Altroz is offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired with five-speed manual and AMT units, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel mill mated to a five-speed manual unit. Also up for offer is a CNG derivative married to the five-speed manual transmission.

