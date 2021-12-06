Tata Altroz lower variants get redesigned aircon controls

- Gets electronically-controlled aircon unit

- No mechanical changes

A few weeks back, Tata Motors discontinued the XM variant that was replaced by the XE+ trim. Now, the Indian carmaker has revised the air conditioning unit of the hatchback with an electronic-based unit making it easier and convenient to use.

Based on the image, the three circular knobs of the manual HVAC system have been redesigned that now look similar to the automatic climate control unit. It gets buttons to control the fan blower speed and a single dial to adjust the temperature. This updated electronically-controlled aircon unit is equipped in the XE+ and XM+ variants while the mid and higher trims from XT trim onwards get fully automatic climate control.

The recently launched XE+ trim is priced Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 more than the base XE trim. However, for the extra dough, the new variant gets a 3.5-inch Harman infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, four speakers, a fast USB charger, auto-folding ORVMs, keyless entry, and follow-me-home headlamps. The Altroz XE+ petrol is available for Rs 6.34 lakh while its diesel derivative can be had for Rs 7.54 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. To know more about it, click here.

Under the hood, the Altroz continues to be powered by three engines. The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol

generates 85bhp and 113Nm of torque while its turbo-petrol version puts out 108bhp and 140Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel mill makes 89bhp and 200Nm torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is common across all the guises while there is no automatic transmission on offer.

Last month, Tata Motors hiked the prices of the Altroz hatchback by up to Rs 8,500. To know more about it, click here.

