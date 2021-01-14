Tata Altroz i-Turbo petrol – Top feature highlights

Tata Altroz celebrates its first anniversary with the i-Turbo variant option. Booking for the new variant will commence today, ahead of its anticipated launch on 22 January. The Tata Altroz i-Turbo will be available in three variants - XT, XZ, and the XZ+ variant. The following are the top feature highlights of the Atroz i-Turbo –

Engine

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz i-Turbo is powered by a 1.2-litre i-Turbo, three-cylinder petrol engine that generates 107bhp at 5,500rpm and 140Nm of torque between 1,500 to 5,500rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The i-Turbo engine options claims to return a fuel efficiency figure of 18.13kmpl. The turbo engine gets a City and Sport mode for customers seeking a quicker response.

Features

The Tata Altroz i-Turbo features the locally developed iRA (Intelligent Real-time Assist) system for India. The iRA app offers 27 features with five layers of connectivity such as –

Remote commands – It includes functions such as remote lock/unlock, remote headlight on/off, remote distance to empty check, and remote horn.

Vehicle commands – This includes functions like intrusion alert, find my car, stolen vehicle tracking, remote immobilisation, and emergency SMS.

Location based services – It offers geo fencing, time fencing alert, valet mode, nearest service station, road side assistance, and share location.

Gamification – This includes social tribes, trip details, and driving score.

Live vehicle diagnosis – It includes a vehicle dashboard and critical alerts.

The iRA system allows you to give over 70 commands as per your convenience in Hindi, English, and Hinglish. It also offers the ‘What 3 Words’feature that allows the user to use the three-word address that is easy to say, share, and is accurate too. The additional feature highlights include Xpress cool, leatherette seats, personalised wallpaper on the infotainment screen, and one shot up power window. The Altroz i-Turbo variant also gets two additional tweeters by Harman.

Design and interior

The Tata Altroz i-Turbo is available in black contrast roof in the XZ and the XZ+ variants. The XT i-Turbo variant rides on 165/80 R14 steel wheels, while the XZ i-Turbo and the XZ+ i-Turbo variants ride on 195/55 R16 alloy wheels. All the engine options can now be had in harbour blue colour from XM+ variant onwards. Apart from these, there are no major design highlights. As for the interior, all variants are now available in sporty black and light grey interior colour options.