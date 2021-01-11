Tata Altroz 'iTurbo' nomenclature teased ahead of official launch

- iTurbo to be powered by a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

- To get added features over the standard model

Tata is all geared up to introduce the turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz on 13 January. Ahead of the official launch, the Indian car-manufacturer has teased a video with the ‘iTurbo’ name on its social media channel. The iTurbo denotes the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine which will join the variant-line-up of the premium hatchback.

The turbo petrol engine on the Altroz is likely to have a power output of 110bhp and 140Nm of torque. Transmission is expected to be handled by a five-speed manual and a DCT gearbox. The iTurbo will mostly be available in XT, XZ, and XZ+ trims and in five exterior colours with the Harbour Blue likely to make debut with this engine.

Feature additions on the iTurbo are expected to include multiple drive modes, two extra tweeters in the Harman stereo system, light-grey-themed dashboard, cruise control, leather seats, iRA connected tech, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Altroz was initially launched in January 2020 and will be completing a year this month. It has also been awarded a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test and is the safest in its segment.

The iTurbo, when launched, will lock horns with the Hyundai i20 1.0 Turbo iMT / DCT, Honda Jazz CVT, Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI, and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CVT. We expect the pricing of the upcoming Tata Altroz iTurbo to be Rs 30,000 to Rs 70,000 over the standard 1.2-litre Altroz depending upon the variant.