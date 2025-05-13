CarWale
    Tata Altroz Facelift Revealed

    Desirazu Venkat

    32,321 Views
    Tata Altroz Facelift Revealed
    • India launch on 22 May
    • To be offered in petrol, diesel, and CNG

    Ahead of its official launch on 22 May, details of the Tata Altroz facelift, aka the 2025 Tata Altroz have been revealed. It will move to the new Tata nomenclature and thus be offered in the Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, Accomplished, and Accomplished+S variants across various powertrain options.

    Exterior Design Highlights

    This new Altroz 2025 gets a new face, new front and rear bumpers, as well as pop-out door handles for the first time. Tata has also revised the alloy design, going in for fan-like patterns as compared to the spoke diamond-cut design of the outgoing model.

    Tata Altroz 2025 Dashboard

    Interior Design Highlights and Feature List

    The interiors of the Tata Altroz got an upgrade last year when the Indian automaker got out the Racer variant. Now with this model, you can see a completely overhauled cabin. Some major additions on this top-spec model include a new instrument cluster, dual-tone interiors, and the new two-spoke Tata steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

    The feature list on this top-spec Accomplished+S model includes dual digital screens, climate control with rear AC vents, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, connected car technology, full LED light package, and of course an electrically controlled sunroof.

    Tata Altroz 2025 Wheel

    Powertrain Options

    The updated Altroz will continue with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol, which can also be had with CNG, and finally a 1.5-litre diesel. Depending on the powertrain, you can have it with a five-speed MT, five-speed AMT, or a six-speed DCT. Our sources have revealed that there is no word yet on the Racer or Dark Editions, but we expect them to arrive at a later date as planned upgrades for this car.

    Tata Altroz 2025 Rear Door Handle

    Expected Pricing and Rivals

    We expect a price ranging between Rs. 7.50 lakh to Rs. 11.50 lakh, though that will climb whenever the Racer or Dark Editions are launched. Rivals include the Toyota Glanza, Maruti Baleno, and the Hyundai i20. You can also look at cars like the Hyundai Exter and the Tata Punch.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    22nd May
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.13 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.33 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.88 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.13 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.32 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.77 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.26 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.04 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.04 Lakh

