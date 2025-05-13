Tata Altroz Facelift Revealed

India launch on 22 May

To be offered in petrol, diesel, and CNG

Ahead of its official launch on 22 May, details of the Tata Altroz facelift, aka the 2025 Tata Altroz have been revealed. It will move to the new Tata nomenclature and thus be offered in the Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, Accomplished, and Accomplished+S variants across various powertrain options.

Exterior Design Highlights

This new Altroz 2025 gets a new face, new front and rear bumpers, as well as pop-out door handles for the first time. Tata has also revised the alloy design, going in for fan-like patterns as compared to the spoke diamond-cut design of the outgoing model.

Interior Design Highlights and Feature List

The interiors of the Tata Altroz got an upgrade last year when the Indian automaker got out the Racer variant. Now with this model, you can see a completely overhauled cabin. Some major additions on this top-spec model include a new instrument cluster, dual-tone interiors, and the new two-spoke Tata steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

The feature list on this top-spec Accomplished+S model includes dual digital screens, climate control with rear AC vents, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, connected car technology, full LED light package, and of course an electrically controlled sunroof.

Powertrain Options

The updated Altroz will continue with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol, which can also be had with CNG, and finally a 1.5-litre diesel. Depending on the powertrain, you can have it with a five-speed MT, five-speed AMT, or a six-speed DCT. Our sources have revealed that there is no word yet on the Racer or Dark Editions, but we expect them to arrive at a later date as planned upgrades for this car.

Expected Pricing and Rivals

We expect a price ranging between Rs. 7.50 lakh to Rs. 11.50 lakh, though that will climb whenever the Racer or Dark Editions are launched. Rivals include the Toyota Glanza, Maruti Baleno, and the Hyundai i20. You can also look at cars like the Hyundai Exter and the Tata Punch.