    Tata Altroz Facelift Mid-spec Pure Variant Reaches Dealers

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    33,130 Views
    • Available with three fuel options
    • Offered in seven variants

    Last month, Tata Motors launched the facelifted Altroz in India, with prices starting at Rs. 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated premium hatchback has now begun arriving at local dealerships, and a new video showcases the car in its mid-spec Pure variant.

    Tata Altroz Front View

    As seen in the images here, the exterior of the Tata Altroz facelift Pure variant gets LED headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels with black wheel covers, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, auto-folding ORVMs with a black finish, and flush-fitting door handles.

    Tata Altroz Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, this iteration of the Altroz gets a two-spoke steering wheel with a backlit Tata logo, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, height-adjustable driver seat, auto-dimming IRVM, steering-mounted controls, and touch-based AC controls.

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    The Altroz Pure variant in question is powered by a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine with a CNG kit that produces 72bhp and 103Nm. A five-speed manual gearbox is the sole transmission on offer with this powertrain. That said, the Altroz is also available with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine (sans the CNG kit) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. We have driven the new Altroz, and you can read our review on the website.

    Image Source

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
