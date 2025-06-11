Tata Altroz Facelift Mid-spec Pure Variant Reaches Dealers

Available with three fuel options

Offered in seven variants

Last month, Tata Motors launched the facelifted Altroz in India, with prices starting at Rs. 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated premium hatchback has now begun arriving at local dealerships, and a new video showcases the car in its mid-spec Pure variant.

As seen in the images here, the exterior of the Tata Altroz facelift Pure variant gets LED headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels with black wheel covers, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, auto-folding ORVMs with a black finish, and flush-fitting door handles.

Inside, this iteration of the Altroz gets a two-spoke steering wheel with a backlit Tata logo, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, height-adjustable driver seat, auto-dimming IRVM, steering-mounted controls, and touch-based AC controls.

The Altroz Pure variant in question is powered by a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine with a CNG kit that produces 72bhp and 103Nm. A five-speed manual gearbox is the sole transmission on offer with this powertrain. That said, the Altroz is also available with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine (sans the CNG kit) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. We have driven the new Altroz, and you can read our review on the website.

Image Source