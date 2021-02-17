Tata Altroz drives into the India Book of Records

- Receives the title of covering the maximum distance ever recorded by a passenger car in 24 hours.

- The India Book of Records, as the name suggests, is the custodian of Indian records created since 2006.

Tata Motors has announced that its Altroz hatchback has entered the India Book of Records by setting a new Indian record of covering a maximum distance of 1,603km in 24 hours.

The journey was undertaken by Devjeet Saha, a Pune based auto enthusiast, who completed a 24-hour round-trip from Satara to Bengaluru and back to Pune, between 15 and 16 December 2020.

Tata Motors claims this achievement is a testament to the exhilarating performance and class leading comfort that the Altroz has to offer, especially during long journeys.

The Altroz recently completed its 1st anniversary which was celebrated with the launch of the Altroz iTurbo in January 2020.

Speaking on the event, Devjeet Saha said, “I am humbled to have embarked on this landmark journey and for this achievement to have been inducted into the India Book of Records. This feat would not have been possible without the trustworthy Tata Altroz and the very helpful team at Tata Motors. The Altroz proved to be a class-defining product that we all have known it to be, by way of its exceptional performance on this long journey. The ride and handling of the car made the voyage not only comfortable but also an exhilarating one. I would like to extend my compliments to Tata Motors for continuing to provide its customers with extraordinary products such as the Altroz.”