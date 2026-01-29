CarWale
    AD

    Tata Altroz CNG Real-world Mileage Tested

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    35,993 Views
    Tata Altroz CNG Real-world Mileage Tested
    • Claimed mileage of 27.8km/kg (previous iteration)
    • Available only with a five-speed manual transmission

    Tata Motors introduced the Altroz CNG back in 2023. This iteration continues unchanged in the facelifted avatar that is currently on sale. We have now tested the real-world mileage of this offering.

    Exterior Right Side View

    Coming to our real-world mileage test, the Altroz CNG returned an efficiency of 19.80km/kg in the city, and 34.58km/kg on the highway. This translates to an overall mileage of 23.49km/kg. According to Tata Motors, the Altroz, in this CNG avatar, returns a claimed mileage of 27.8km/kg.

    The Altroz hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. Power output in the CNG mode is dialled down to 72bhp and 103Nm.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    New Mahindra Scorpio N-based Pickup Spy Shots Showcase Interior, Gearbox
     Next 
    India–EU FTA Explained: Luxury Cars to Become More Accessible?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Hatchbacks
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 4.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 4.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 8.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Feb
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Rs. 46.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    19th Feb
    Nissan Gravite
    Nissan Gravite
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Rs. 13.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New V-Class
    Launching Soon
    Mar 2026
    Mercedes-Benz New V-Class

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Mar 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster

    Rs. 9.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero 2026
    Mahindra Bolero 2026

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 8.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Feb
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.34 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.77 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.18 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.64 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.56 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.20 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.56 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.33 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.19 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Altroz CNG Real-world Mileage Tested