Tata Altroz CNG Real-world Mileage Tested

Tata Motors introduced the Altroz CNG back in 2023. This iteration continues unchanged in the facelifted avatar that is currently on sale. We have now tested the real-world mileage of this offering.

Coming to our real-world mileage test, the Altroz CNG returned an efficiency of 19.80km/kg in the city, and 34.58km/kg on the highway. This translates to an overall mileage of 23.49km/kg. According to Tata Motors, the Altroz, in this CNG avatar, returns a claimed mileage of 27.8km/kg.

The Altroz hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. Power output in the CNG mode is dialled down to 72bhp and 103Nm.