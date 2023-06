Tata Altroz CNG on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Altroz CNG offered in six variants

- First CNG car in India to get a sunroof

Altroz CNG launch and base variant price

Tata Motors launched the Altroz CNG on 22 May, with prices in India starting at Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG version is available in six variants, namely XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S), and XZ+O(S).

Tata Altroz CNG on-road prices:

The following are the on-road prices of the Tata Altroz CNG in the top 10 cities of India:

City Base variant price (XE CNG) Top variant price (XZO+(S)) Mumbai Rs. 8.58 lakh Rs. 12.15 lakh Delhi Rs 8.54 lakh Rs. 12.38 lakh Chennai Rs. 8.81 lakh Rs. 12.88 lakh Kolkata Rs. 8.80 lakh Rs. 12.34 lakh Bengaluru Rs 9.23 lakh Rs. 13.28 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 9.10 lakh Rs. 13.08 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 8.39 lakh Rs. 11.17 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 8.39 lakh Rs. 11.76 lakh Pune Rs. 8.58 lakh Rs. 12.15 lakh Kochi Rs. 8.87 lakh Rs. 12.64 lakh

Tata Altroz CNG colours:

The Altroz iCNG is available in seven colours including Avenue White, Arcade Grey, Downtown Red, Opera Blue, Avenue White with a black roof, Downtown Red with a black roof, and Opera Blue with a black roof.

Altroz CNG engine and specifications:

The CNG-powered Altroz gets a 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol engine paired exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission. This motor develops 85bhp and 115Nm of torque in petrol mode and 72bhp and 103Nm of torque in CNG mode.