Tata Aeris vs Honda Amaze: Detailed Comparison

Tata's newly launched Aeris, the replacement for the Tigor, also finds itself up against the Honda Amaze, one of the more established names in the compact sedan space. The current Amaze generation has now been on sale for over 2.5 years, and Honda continues to offer the outgoing model alongside it, sold in a single S variant with manual and CVT options, for buyers looking to get in at a lower price. Here's how the newer Aeris compares against Honda's mainstay sedan.

Looks And Dimensions

The Aeris carries forward Tata's now-familiar minimalist design language with clean surfacing, a more body-coloured treatment, full LED lighting, and the Tigor's signature full-width stop lamp on the boot lid. The Amaze, on the other hand, has stuck to a more conventional three-box silhouette that's aged reasonably well over its current run, without any of the sharper, more contemporary styling touches the Aeris brings to the segment.

On dimensions, the two are near-identical in length, with the Amaze at 3,995mm against the Aeris' same figure. The Amaze is wider at 1,733mm, though the Aeris is taller, and the Amaze also has the longer wheelbase of the two at 2,470mm, compared to the Aeris' 2,450mm.

Interior and Features

The Amaze's cabin is built around an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, climate control, leatherette upholstery, six airbags, and rear AC vents.

The Aeris matches most of this and adds a fair bit on top, with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, a built-in dash camera recorder, rain-sensing wipers, a blind spot monitor, and a fully digital instrument cluster. The Amaze, however, claws back some ground with a feature the Aeris doesn't offer at all with Level 2 ADAS, making it the more advanced of the two on the safety-tech front, even without a fully digital cluster of its own.

Engine and Variants

On power, the Amaze holds a genuine point of distinction. It’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is the only four-cylinder unit in the segment, where every rival, including the Aeris, runs a three-cylinder engine instead. It produces 89bhp and 110Nm, paired with either a five-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT, a setup that differs from the AMT gearboxes most competitors offer. Notably, the Amaze doesn't get a factory-fitted CNG option, something buyers would have to arrange at the dealer level instead.

The Aeris, by comparison, makes 85bhp and 113Nm from its 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, slightly down on power but with marginally more torque, and is offered with a five-speed manual or an AMT, along with a factory-fitted CNG variant producing 74bhp and 97Nm.

Pricing

The Amaze is spread across just three variants including V, VX and ZX with prices starting considerably higher at Rs 7.65 lakh and topping out at Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Aeris undercuts this by a wide margin, starting at Rs 5.29 lakh and going up to Rs 9.74 lakh, ex-showroom, across five variants, giving buyers both a lower entry point and a wider spread of trims to choose from.

Conclusion

Between the two, the Aeris comes across as the more feature-rich and accessible option, undercutting the Amaze by over two lakh at the entry level while offering more kit and a CNG option the Amaze doesn't have. The Amaze's trump cards remain its unique four-cylinder engine, a smoother CVT gearbox over an AMT, and, crucially, ADAS, a safety feature increasingly in demand that the Aeris currently misses out on.